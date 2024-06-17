Drake Seemingly Trolls Kendrick Lamar With Father's Day Post

Los Angeles Clippers v Toronto Raptors
TORONTO, ON - DECEMBER 27: Rapper Drake plays with his son Adonis during the second half of the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the LA Clippers at Scotiabank Arena on December 27, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
Drake showed love to all the fathers of both sons and daughters.

Drake seeming threw shade at Kendrick Lamar with his Father's Day post on Sunday. While sharing pictures of himself, his son, Adonis, and his father, Dennis, Drake wrote: "Three generations. Happy Father's Day to the ones guiding their daughters and sons." Lamar infamously attempted to call out Drake for having a daughter on his diss track, "Meet The Grahams," although the Toronto rapper denied the accusation. Lamar didn't provide any proof for the claim either.

"Dear, baby girl, I'm sorry that your father not active inside your world / He don't commit to much but his music, yeah, that's for sure / He a narcissist, misogynist, livin' inside his songs / Try destroy families rather than takin' care of his own," Lamar raps on the track. Two days later, Drake fired back with the polarizing, "The Heart Part 6." On that song, he claimed to have fed Lamar false information to bait him.

Drake & Adonis Attend Philadelphia 76ers-Toronto Raptors NBA Game

TORONTO, ON - APRIL 7: Drake sits with his son Adonis before the Toronto Raptors play the Philadelphia 76ers in their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on April 7, 2022, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Lamar was the first one to kick off the feud while appearing on Future and Metro Boomin's song, "Like That," earlier this year. From there, the two each dropped numerous diss tracks over the span of several weeks. Eventually, Lamar went back-to-back with his releases of "Meet The Grahams" and "Not Like Us," prompting many fans to give him the edge in the battle. Drake then fired back with "The Heart Part 6" to mixed responses.

Drake Celebrates Father's Day

Check out the Father's Day post above. In it, the three generations of the Graham family pose together on a farm. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake and Kendrick Lamar on HotNewHipHop.

