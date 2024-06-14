Drake Is Reportedly Filming A Music Video In Houston And Fans Are Losing Their Minds

Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event
LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Drake attends Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Anything Drake does comes with speculation.

Drake is one of the biggest artists on the entire planet. However, it has not been his year given what went down with Kendrick Lamar. Overall, fans overwhelmingly believe Kendrick won the battle, and it is easy to see why. That said, Drake is not going down without a fight. He has dropped off two features recently, although both were highly debated. The first came on the Sexyy Red track "U MY EVERYTHING" while the other was in the form of "Wah Gwan Delilah."

Now, it is being reported that Drake is currently filming a music video in Houston. However, it is currently unknown what this music video is for. Instead, fans have been left waiting in the lurch, and many are trying to guess what's next. It seems like the music video was filmed at Drake's new Texas ranch, although all fans have to go off is the horse. Either way, this has led to a whole lot of speculation, as well as some hot takes on what should happen next.

Drake To Drop Soon

"If this one doesn't slap the roof off the building then it might just be over for crodi," one person wrote. "He’s either going to take the Beyoncé route and go country, or collab with his Houston buddies. Bun B perhaps? Let’s see," said another. In fact, there are quite a few fans who believe he might be going the country route. Only time will determine what Drake really has in store for fans. Regardless of what it is, you know fans are going to be pressed.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Drake is going to be dropping a new song soon? What do you expect from Drake moving forward, and is there anything he can do to save his year? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

