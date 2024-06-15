Drake Is "On The Way" With New Music, DJ Akademiks Claims

Apparently, Drake recently filmed a music video at his new Houston property, so it looks like the stars are aligning for something big.

During DJ Akademiks' recent Twitter rant on Saturday morning (June 15), amid some comments about Playboi Carti's un-manifested rollout and other tirades, he claimed that Drake is dropping something soon, and fans immediately got more excited than they already were. Moreover, previous reports suggested that he recently filmed a music video at his new Houston property, which prompted a lot of speculation and hype on what could happen next. Maybe it'll be for one of the new guest appearances, such as Sexyy Red's "U My Everything" or Snowd4y's "Wah Gwan Delilah." But a lot of fans want something new and a bit more big if a music video is part of the equation.

Furthermore, this also comes as there's still a lot of fallout from the many different beefs and combative narratives that Drake found himself in this year, whether by choice or by proxy. For example, a lot of folks thought that Pharrell's new song for Despicable Me 4 actually has some subliminal shots at The Boy. Of course, this sounds pretty ridiculous on paper as a soundtrack cut, but we know that the Toronto superstar doesn't think very fondly of the Neptunes producer. That's a two-way street that's been around for a long time, dating back to Cash Money's issues with the Clipse camp and other skirmishes.

Drake Is Coming Back Soon, According To DJ Akademiks

But the biggest shadow over Drake's career right now is Kendrick Lamar, seemingly the one person in his "20v1" that he couldn't take down or sidestep. Obviously, a lot of OVO Stans claim victory, and a lot of K.Dot worshippers are too quick to dismiss their arguments instead of having an actual conversation. But for the most part, this new release could make it clear that Drizzy will take somewhat of a reputation hit, but not an artistic or career one... yet. After all, Ice Cube thinks that he could still fire at the Compton lyricist, and that they should be ready for more attacks.