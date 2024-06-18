Kendrick Lamar Allegedly Filming "Not Like Us" Music Video In Compton Soon

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Kendrick Lamar attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Fans have wanted the video for a while now.

Kendrick Lamar has been dominating 2024 with a plethora of diss tracks, and one earth-shattering feature. Overall, it all started with the song "Like That" in which he threw some shots at Drake and J. Cole. Subsequently, Drake shot back, and Kendrick was ready with "Euphoria." In the span of a week, we also got "6:16 In LA," "Meet The Grahams," and "Not Like Us." "Not Like Us" was the kill shot and has proven to be one of the best songs of the entire year.

For weeks now, there has been all sorts of speculation about whether or not Kendrick would be dropping a music video for the track. The common denominator here is that those speaking on the alleged music video have all said it's being filmed in Compton. This would make sense, especially with Kendrick hosting a concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday. In fact, in a new video, Reggie Wright Jr. came out and said that Kendrick is supposedly filming his music video this weekend.

Reggie Wright Jr. Talks Kendrick Lamar

As Wright describes, folks in the Compton area should try and remain outside all day Saturday, as they may just become the stars of a music video. Wright couldn't give many other details, although he seemed confident in his assertions. Euro Luxxk, a close friend of Kendrick's, confirmed that Wright was telling the truth. However, he later tweeted that he enjoys trolling. So at this point, there is really no telling whether or not the music video is coming. All we can hope for is that Kendrick's concert on Wednesday lives up to the hype.

Let us know if you think Kendrick is really dropping a music video soon, in the comments section down below. If a music video does drop, what kind of visuals are you expecting from this video? Do you believe this will reignite the feud? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
