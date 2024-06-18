Kendrick Lamar Allegedly Filming "Not Like Us" Music Video In Compton Soon

Fans have wanted the video for a while now.

As Wright describes, folks in the Compton area should try and remain outside all day Saturday, as they may just become the stars of a music video. Wright couldn't give many other details, although he seemed confident in his assertions. Euro Luxxk, a close friend of Kendrick's, confirmed that Wright was telling the truth. However, he later tweeted that he enjoys trolling. So at this point, there is really no telling whether or not the music video is coming. All we can hope for is that Kendrick's concert on Wednesday lives up to the hype.

For weeks now, there has been all sorts of speculation about whether or not Kendrick would be dropping a music video for the track. The common denominator here is that those speaking on the alleged music video have all said it's being filmed in Compton. This would make sense, especially with Kendrick hosting a concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday. In fact, in a new video, Reggie Wright Jr. came out and said that Kendrick is supposedly filming his music video this weekend.

