Kendrick Lamar Allegedly Filming "Not Like Us" Music Video In Compton Soon

Kendrick Lamar has been dominating 2024 with a plethora of diss tracks, and one earth-shattering feature. Overall, it all started with the song "Like That" in which he threw some shots at Drake and J. Cole. Subsequently, Drake shot back, and Kendrick was ready with "Euphoria." In the span of a week, we also got "6:16 In LA," "Meet The Grahams," and "Not Like Us." "Not Like Us" was the kill shot and has proven to be one of the best songs of the entire year.
For weeks now, there has been all sorts of speculation about whether or not Kendrick would be dropping a music video for the track. The common denominator here is that those speaking on the alleged music video have all said it's being filmed in Compton. This would make sense, especially with Kendrick hosting a concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday. In fact, in a new video, Reggie Wright Jr. came out and said that Kendrick is supposedly filming his music video this weekend.
Read More: Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Electrifies A Kids' Party In Viral Clip Of Sing & Dance-Along
Reggie Wright Jr. Talks Kendrick Lamar
As Wright describes, folks in the Compton area should try and remain outside all day Saturday, as they may just become the stars of a music video. Wright couldn't give many other details, although he seemed confident in his assertions. Euro Luxxk, a close friend of Kendrick's, confirmed that Wright was telling the truth. However, he later tweeted that he enjoys trolling. So at this point, there is really no telling whether or not the music video is coming. All we can hope for is that Kendrick's concert on Wednesday lives up to the hype.
Let us know if you think Kendrick is really dropping a music video soon, in the comments section down below. If a music video does drop, what kind of visuals are you expecting from this video? Do you believe this will reignite the feud? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.