Kendrick Lamar Goes Viral For His Reaction To Being Pinched On The Cheek

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" video is on the way.

Let us know what you think of Kendrick Lamar's upcoming music video for "Not Like Us," in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is going to be the biggest music video of the year? What do you think the video will be like? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

It's a clip that has been making the rounds over the last day or so, and fans are weighing in on it. Some have even joked that Kendrick's social battery is probably running on empty right now. "Lol his social battery is high and low at the same time," one person wrote. "His social battery is tapped out!! We ain’t gonna see him for a minute lol," said another. No matter what, it is clear that the people love Kendrick right now, and he is feeling that love in his city.

Over the weekend, Kendrick Lamar kept up the momentum as he was in Compton to film the "Not Like Us" music video. Fans are anticipating the video to come out this week, although there is no exact timeline for its release. Clips from the video shoot are going viral, including one in which Kendrick is walking by a crowd. As he makes his way through, a hand reaches over and pinches him on the cheek. Lamar subsequently looks up and delivers a bright smile before heading on his way.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.