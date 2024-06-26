Kendrick Lamar Goes Viral For His Reaction To Being Pinched On The Cheek

Kendrick Lamar was on a bit of a victory lap last week. Overall, it all started with "The Pop Out." It was here where Kendrick brought out numerous West Coast artists in an effort to unify Los Angeles. Moreover, it was an opportunity for him to perform his Drake diss tracks for the first time. In fact, he ended up delivering five-straight performances of "Not Like Us" which was the equivalent of twisting the knife in a stab wound.
Over the weekend, Kendrick Lamar kept up the momentum as he was in Compton to film the "Not Like Us" music video. Fans are anticipating the video to come out this week, although there is no exact timeline for its release. Clips from the video shoot are going viral, including one in which Kendrick is walking by a crowd. As he makes his way through, a hand reaches over and pinches him on the cheek. Lamar subsequently looks up and delivers a bright smile before heading on his way.
Kendrick Lamar Showed Out For The People
It's a clip that has been making the rounds over the last day or so, and fans are weighing in on it. Some have even joked that Kendrick's social battery is probably running on empty right now. "Lol his social battery is high and low at the same time," one person wrote. "His social battery is tapped out!! We ain’t gonna see him for a minute lol," said another. No matter what, it is clear that the people love Kendrick right now, and he is feeling that love in his city.
Let us know what you think of Kendrick Lamar's upcoming music video for "Not Like Us," in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is going to be the biggest music video of the year? What do you think the video will be like?