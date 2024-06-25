DJ Mustard Clarifies He Wasn't Trolling Drake With Toronto Blue Jays Hat During "Not Like Us" Video

Valentino : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 15: DJ Mustard attends the Valentino Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 15, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
DJ Mustard didn't mean any disrespect.

DJ Mustard says that he didn't intend to troll Drake when he wore a Toronto Blue Jays hat during the music video shoot for Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." Speaking with Big Boy after the star-studded event, he clarified that it was just coincidently the only hat he had left with him at the time.

"I wasn't trying to troll," Mustard explained while laughing. "Everybody thought I was trolling. I bought a lot of hats that I like. I bought an STL hat. What's this an Angels hat? Or a Braves hat?" From there, he added that he sweated out two of his hats during The Pop Out - Ken & Friends, and the Blue Jays hat was coincidently the last one he had with him. "I never thought that much into it," he concluded.

DJ Mustard Performs With YG In L.A.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Rappers YG and DJ Mustard perform onstage at The Kia Forum on February 02, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the clip, Mustard explained that he and Lamar were discussing how the video was similar to Dr. Dre and 2Pac's "California Love" video, at which point Lamar revealed to him that he was at that video shoot with his father. The music video shoot came after Mustard and Lamar linked up at The Pop Out - Ken & Friends, earlier in the week. There, Lamar performed the hit song several times over to conclude a night that highlighted numerous West Coast artists. "Y'all ain't gonna let anyone disrespect the West Coast, huh? Oh, y'all ain't gonna let nobody mock and imitate our legends, huh?" he asked the crowd at one point.

DJ Mustard Speaks On Filming "Not Like Us"

Check out Mustard's comments on wearing the Toronto hat above. Further details on when the "Not Like Us" music video will be dropping have not been announced. Be on the lookout for further updates on DJ Mustard and Kendrick Lamar on HotNewHipHop.

