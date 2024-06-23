Whitney Alford Emphatically Raps To Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" In Background Of Denzel Curry's IG Story

2016 Key To The City Ceremony With Kendrick Lamar
COMPTON, CA - FEBRUARY 13: (L-R) Whitney Alford and Kendrick Lamar attend the 2016 Key To The City Ceremony With Kendrick Lamar on February 13, 2016, in Compton, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)
Whitney Alford appeared to be loving the diss track.

Kendrick Lamar's fiancée, Whitney Alford, can be seen rapping along to the hit diss track, "Not Like Us," in the background of a video that Denzel Curry posted from the rapper's concert in Los Angeles from earlier this week. When Curry posted the clip to confirm he was in attendance at the star-studded event, eagle-eyed fans noticed an impassioned Alfrod rapping the song in the background. Drake has brought her and Lamar's relationship up several times during their ongoing feud. He's accused Lamar of abusing his partner and claimed he hasn't seen their children in years.

"Unfortunately no matter how many of these vids come out, drake fans will continue to act like Whitney was abused with no evidence," one fan wrote in response to the clip on X (formerly Twitter). "I guarantee if Whitney literally comes on video saying 'Drake is a liar my man never hit me' his fans will just say she’s lying cause she’s scared." Another user wrote: "Drake fans will say Kendrick forced her to sing along and know every word. In all seriousness, this is wholesome asf and great to see."

Whitney Alford & Kendrick Lamar Attend Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Recording artist Kendrick Lamar and Whitney. Alford attend The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)

Lamar's feud with Drake was a centerpiece of The Pop Out - Ken & Friends. He performed several diss tracks from the beef before ending by doing "Not Like Us" several times over and over again. "Y'all ain't gonna let anyone disrespect the West Coast, huh? Oh, y'all ain't gonna let nobody mock and imitate our legends, huh?" he asked at one point.

Whitney Alford Dances At "The Pop Out"

While Alford was in attendance at the show, one surprising absentee was The Game. Despite the number of local artists to perform, he was noticeably missing from the lineup without explanation. Be on the lookout for further updates on Denzel Curry as well as Kendrick Lamar and Whitney Alford

