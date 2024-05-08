Who Is Whitney Alford? Kendrick Lamar's High School Sweetheart

Kendrick Lamar's brutal rap feud with Drake has led to a number of unnerving accusations from both sides. The beef has thrust Kendrick Lamar's long-time fiancée Whitney Alford into the spotlight, despite her generally leading a quiet and unpublicized life. As shots fly and Drake continues to drop Whitney's name multiple times, many fans of the PGLang founder have become curious to learn more about her.

There's not much public information regarding Whitney Alford's personal life available on the net. However, she has popped up at a few red carpet events, and even made vocal appearances on several of Kendrick Lamar's hit songs. Let's take a moment to examine who Whitney Alford is, and how she factors into Kendrick's beef with Drake.

Whitney Has Known Kendrick Since Grade School

While the general public doesn't know Whitney very well, she has been a fixture in Kendrick's life for over two decades. Though the exact date of their coupling is unknown, Kendrick Lamar and Whitney Alford have romantically connected since their teenage years, attending Centennial High School in Compton, California together. After the couple graduated high school in 2005, Kendrick began pursuing a rap career, while Whitney attended California State University for a bachelor’s degree in accounting.

Kendrick's earliest lyrical references to his fiancé include bars on the 2009 track “She Needs Me,” wherein the Pulitzer Prize winner raps “Five years later, an accounting major, work at a firm/ Abundance of paper, she got a career/ She look in the rear view mirror of a Mercedes that she can steer.” Since then, Kendrick has repeatedly referenced Whitney in his music and in interviews, praising her for her patience and spirit guidance, and calling her his "day 1" on multiple occasions.

Kendrick & Whitney Have Been Engaged For Nearly 10 Years

Kendrick Lamar and Whitney Alford announced their engagement in 2015, shortly after the release of Kendrick's groundbreaking rap album To Pimp A Butterfly. While the details of their engagement remain scarce, Whitney has been photographed wearing a large diamond ring in many photos taken between then and now. If Drake's claims on tracks such as "Family Matters" and "The Heart Part 6" hold true, it suggests that Kendrick and Whitney may have actually split up sometime in the last year. Still, there seems to be no concrete evidence to these claims, as the pair are famous for keeping their family lives intensely private. It's also possible that Kendrick Lamar and Whitney Alford have tied the knot in a private ceremony since their engagement was first announced as Kendrick has repeatedly referred to her as his wife in the last several years.

Whitney maintains a public Instagram page with the handle @blushedbywhit, where she occasionally shares photos of herself alongside her family. Often these posts celebrate mindfulness and family values. One particularly adorable post from 2022 highlights her gratefulness towards Kendrick specifically. In the Father's Day upload, Whitney writes "Today I am more than happy to celebrate the men in my life… I choose to celebrate them for stepping up instead of stepping out, for providing, for assisting us women, for healing, for showing up physically and most importantly for showing up emotionally... I am grateful for the men that are showing me a different picture, my lens was very narrow before but not anymore."

The Couple Share Two Kids Together

Kendrick Lamar and Whitney Alford share two young children both pictured on the cover art for Lamar's 2022 album Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers. Their first child is a girl named Uzi, who was born in July of 2019, and their second child is a boy named Enoch, born some time in mid to late 2021. Kendrick has boasted about the joys of fatherhood on numerous songs, including the Drake diss record "Euphoria." Drake responded to Kendrick's harsh words by suggesting, with no evidence, that one of his children was actually born out of an affair between Whitney Alford and Kendrick Lamar's long-time business partner Dave Free, though most fans find this claim to be patently absurd.

In an interview with W Magazine, Kendrick Lamar offered his first public comments about fatherhood, expressing, "My children allowed me, in their development as human beings beginning to walk and talk, to remove my ego… To know that my children, too, will have their own independence, that allows me to understand the unconditional love on my end.”

