Drake Accused Of Botting Again After “The Heart Part 6” Release

Drake is facing rumors that he’s been using bots to promote his newest diss track, “The Heart Part 6,” on social media. In a post on Twitter, the outlet Kurrco notes a poll from Complex with 12k views and 30k votes that ended 92% in favor of the Toronto rapper. Additionally, they shared several suspicious tweets responding to news about Kendrick Lamar.

Drake actually accuses Lamar of using bots to promote his songs in “The Heart Part 6.” At one point, he raps: “I'm a f*cking hitmaker, dog, not a peacemaker / Yeah, bullets that I'm stuffin' in each chamber, your ass in extreme danger / Stop buyin' views and bot comments, you may as well keep the paper / Sh*t you 'bout to need for later.” The track arrived after Lamar dissed him on back-to-back songs with "Meet The Grahams" and "Not Like Us."

Drake Performs With 21 Savage

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 19: Drake performs during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Fans had mixed responses to the latest botting rumors. “Polls & all this nonsense don’t matter since bots have ruined it from both sides of the beef,” one user argued. “What matters is the music & Drake is pressuring Kendrick even more to address the allegations.” Both sides have been consistently facing rumors about bots. On Sunday, DJ Akademiks made similar complaints about Lamar using fake accounts to promote his music. Check out Kurrco’s post about the apparent use of bots as well as Akademiks' below.

Drake & Kendrick Lamar Face Botting Accusations

In addition to the botting accusations on “The Heart Part 6,” Drake also denies the allegations Lamar had made against him being a pedophile, having a secret daughter, and more. "Only f*ckin' with Whitney's, not Millie Bobby Brown's, I'd never look twice at no teenager," he raps at one point. The song is getting mixed responses from the hip-hop world on social media. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s feud on HotNewHipHop.

