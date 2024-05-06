Drake’s Name Given New Acronym Amid Kendrick Lamar Beef

BYCole Blake1493 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event
LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Drake speaks onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Fans are declaring Kendrick Lamar the winner.

Fans of Kendrick Lamar have given Drake’s name a new acronym on social media after the release of “The Heart Part 6.” Users have been sharing “Don’t Rap Against Kendrick Ever” as they declare the “Not Like Us” rapper the winner of the beef. Drake released the polarizing "The Heart Part 6" on Sunday night, denying the allegations Lamar had made against him.

When Hollywood Unlocked shared the acronym on Instagram, fans had mixed feelings. “Kendrick did a deep dive while Drake was swimming in shallow waters. K E N D R I C K,” one user wrote. Another countered: “I honestly feel Drake won. People like Kendrick cause he’s label the best. He was making allegations then Drake stamped with facts.”

Read More: Cam'ron & Mase Switch Things Up By Declaring Kendrick Lamar The Winner Over Drake

Drake Attends NBA Playoffs

TORONTO, ON - APRIL 28: Rapper Drake leaves Game Six of the Eastern Conference First Round between the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena on April 28, 2022, in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Fans aren’t the only ones to be debating whether Drake or Kendrick won the battle. Charlamagne Tha God, Denzel Curry, DJ Akademiks, and several more voices in hip-hop have been chiming in since the weekend’s drama. From Friday night to Sunday night, Lamar dropped "Meet The Grahams" and "Not Like Us" while Drake released "Family Matters" and "The Heart Part 6." Charlamagne, for one, put Kendrick on top, suggesting that Drake needed to provide receipts that he baited him into dropping “Meet The Grahams” with false information.

Fans Troll Drake With New Acronym

Lamar has yet to respond since Drake dropped “The Heart Part 6” on Sunday. The two have been beefing since March when Lamar teamed up with Metro Boomin and Future for "Like That." Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s feud on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Has Fans Declaring Him The Winner As Drake Seemingly Bows Out With "The Heart Part 6"

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Stacey Abrams In Conversation With Charlamagne tha God, 21 Savage And Francys JohnsonMusicCharlamagne Tha God Believes Kendrick Lamar & Drake's Battle Is The Best He's Ever Seen1458
Drake Presents "Til Death Do Us Part"MusicDrake Accused Of Botting Again After “The Heart Part 6” Release1376
Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston RocketsMusicDrake Claims He Baited Kendrick Lamar, Drops "The Heart Part 6" Diss Track8.2K
Phoenix Suns v Toronto RaptorsMusicGillie Crowns Drake As The Winner In Kendrick Lamar Rap Beef896