Drake’s Name Given New Acronym Amid Kendrick Lamar Beef

Fans of Kendrick Lamar have given Drake’s name a new acronym on social media after the release of “The Heart Part 6.” Users have been sharing “Don’t Rap Against Kendrick Ever” as they declare the “Not Like Us” rapper the winner of the beef. Drake released the polarizing "The Heart Part 6" on Sunday night, denying the allegations Lamar had made against him.

When Hollywood Unlocked shared the acronym on Instagram, fans had mixed feelings. “Kendrick did a deep dive while Drake was swimming in shallow waters. K E N D R I C K,” one user wrote. Another countered: “I honestly feel Drake won. People like Kendrick cause he’s label the best. He was making allegations then Drake stamped with facts.”

Read More: Cam'ron & Mase Switch Things Up By Declaring Kendrick Lamar The Winner Over Drake

Drake Attends NBA Playoffs

TORONTO, ON - APRIL 28: Rapper Drake leaves Game Six of the Eastern Conference First Round between the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena on April 28, 2022, in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Fans aren’t the only ones to be debating whether Drake or Kendrick won the battle. Charlamagne Tha God, Denzel Curry, DJ Akademiks, and several more voices in hip-hop have been chiming in since the weekend’s drama. From Friday night to Sunday night, Lamar dropped "Meet The Grahams" and "Not Like Us" while Drake released "Family Matters" and "The Heart Part 6." Charlamagne, for one, put Kendrick on top, suggesting that Drake needed to provide receipts that he baited him into dropping “Meet The Grahams” with false information.

Fans Troll Drake With New Acronym

Lamar has yet to respond since Drake dropped “The Heart Part 6” on Sunday. The two have been beefing since March when Lamar teamed up with Metro Boomin and Future for "Like That." Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s feud on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Has Fans Declaring Him The Winner As Drake Seemingly Bows Out With "The Heart Part 6"

[Via]