Whitney Alford's Attendance At Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" Show Has Fans Calling Drake A Liar

Kendrick Lamar Pop Out Show Drake Lying Whitney Alford
If you recall, Drake claimed that Kendrick Lamar was in a failing relationship with Whitney and that he doesn't see his kids often.

Kendrick Lamar fans have a lot to digest from "The Pop Out" last night (Wednesday, Juneteenth), whether it's concerning the Drake beef or just celebrating the West Coast. On the former point, arguably the less impactful of the two, there was one particular attendee in the stands that caught many fans' attention... to be more specific, multiple concert-goers. K.Dot's partner Whitney Alford was there to watch the whole thing go down, seemingly with their children together as well. Given all the things that the Toronto superstar said about their relationship, a lot of fans now think that his words don't ring as true as he or anyone else thought.

Moreover, if you forgot, Drake claimed that Kendrick Lamar is actively cheating on Whitney Alford, physically abused her, and that he barely sees his kids after moving to a Brooklyn apartment. Of course, the Compton lyricist already spoke on the strain of his bond with Whitney on Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, so chastising an imperfect relationship didn't become that surprising or notable. What did shock listeners was Drizzy's claim that one of their children is actually Dave Free's, who is a close collaborator and business partner of Kendrick's. To be fair, OVO Stans also jumped to conclusions much in the same way that pgLang affiliates are now when Whitney's IG account was silent on Father's Day. No party has responded to the Toronto superstar's allegations.

Whitney Alford & Kids At Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out"

However, it's also arguable that physical presence speaks louder than online ones, and either way, we don't really know for sure what their relationship looks like, nor should we. The important thing is that she and presumably thier family were there to support Kendrick Lamar. Still, this isn't the only way in which this show seemed to represent a direct response to that rumor. Dave Free produced the show, and his inclusion at the very top of that credits list meant for many Mr. Morale fans that he was actively combating Drake's narrative of division or tension between them.

Fans Link Whitney's Appearance To Drake's Disses

Meanwhile, fans speculated quickly on what Drake's thoughts on all of this are, and reached some interesting conclusions. Obviously, that depends a lot on which "side" they chose to support in this Kendrick Lamar battle. We're sure that many other elements of "The Pop Out" will continue to fuel this post-beef discussion. But on the family front, things seem more tranquil than these back-and-forths led on.

