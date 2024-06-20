Kendrick Lamar's Fiancée Whitney Alford And Kids Spotted At "Pop Out" Show

Dot's family was in attendance.

Kendrick Lamar was declared the winner of the Drake battle. His songs hit harder, and did better on the Billboard charts. If there was any doubt as to whether he was the victor, it was squashed on Juneteenth. The rapper put on his "Pop Out" show in Los Angeles, which featured appearances from a host of icons and TDE affiliates. The most surprising appearance of the night, however, came from Kendrick Lamar's fiancée, Whitney Alford.

Alford was spotted by fans during the concert. iPhone footage was taken of Alford sitting next to her and Lamar's kids. Innocuous on the surface, but those who have been keeping up with the Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake battle know that Alford's presence was not guaranteed going into the evening. Drake has made grim accusations against Lamar on record. Many of them had to do with Alford, and the rumor that the Compton rapper has been abusive towards her. Drake made this claim on the chilling "Family Matters." "They hired a crisis management team," he spit. "To clean up the fact that you beat on your queen."

Kendrick Lamar's Family Was In Attendance

Drake also cast doubt on Alford's relationship with Kendrick Lamar's business partner, Dave Free. He went as far as to speculate that Free is the real father of Lamar and Alford's son. These rumors have persisted for weeks. Fans pointed out that Whitney Alford failed to wish Lamar a Happy Father's Day, despite previously wishing herself a Happy Mother's Day on social media. Drake's accusations have remained purely speculative, however. Alford has never addressed the rapper's claims, nor has she publicly spoken about her relationship with Lamar.