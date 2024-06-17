Drake Fans Antagonize Kendrick Lamar As Whitney Alford's IG Was Inactive During Father's Day

BYAlexander Cole2.5K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-BILLBOARD-AWARDS-PRESS ROOM
US rapper Drake poses in the press room during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bridget BENNETT / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP via Getty Images)
Drake fans are doing anything to find an edge for their favorite artist.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar engaged in a massive battle throughout April and May. Although the war seems to be over at this point, there are still some fans who want to see this continue. Overall, the Drake fans are those with the largest chips on their shoulders. Kendrick pretty clearly won with songs like "Not Like Us" and "Meet The Grahams." However, in the eyes of Drizzy fans, there is at least one area he won in. After making claims about Kendrick's relationship with Whitney Alford on "Family Matters," the megastar's fans have been putting increased scrutiny on the "Mr. Morale" rapper's family life.

For instance, yesterday was Father's Day. Numerous artists found themselves receiving tributes from their kids on Father's Day. Moreover, many mothers made sure to pay homage to the men who helped raise their children. However, as DJ Akademiks pointed out on his alternate Instagram account, Whitney Alford did not post about Kendrick on Sunday. While this doesn't necessarily mean anything, Drake fans are now using this as a sign that maybe Drizzy is winning the beef.

Read More: Ice Cube Tells Kendrick Lamar To Stay Ready Amidst Drake Battle

Drake Fans Could Not Resist

"Everything drake said was real. Everything Kendrick said was CAP," one person wrote. "It’s clear that Kenny was projecting…everything he said to Drake… applies to him," wrote another. Overall, it does feel like some fans are jumping to conclusions here. Kendrick Lamar and Whitney Alford have always kept their relationship private. Furthermore, there are plenty of people out there who choose not to live their lives on social media. Drake has taken an opposite approach in his life, which has likely fed into the mentality of his fans. If you really want to know the relationship dynamics between Lamar and Alford, you're probably going to be waiting a very long time.

Let us know what you think of this observation, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that fans are doing too much by bringing up this kind of stuff? What do you make of the song "Family Matters" and some of the things Drake implied about Kendrick and his family? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Drake Seemingly Trolls Kendrick Lamar With Father's Day Post

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetMusicKendrick Lamar's Fiancée Whitney Alford Celebrates Her Birthday & Mother's Day As Relationship Rumors Run Rampant21.4K
LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" - ArrivalsMusicDrake Vs. Kendrick Lamar: DJ Akademiks Alleges Drake Lied About Dave Free & Whitney Alford Affair20.2K
kendrick lamar wife whitney alfordMusicWho Is Whitney Alford? Kendrick Lamar's High School Sweetheart10.6K
The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetMusicDJ Akademiks Reveals Connection Between Whitney Alford's Brother & Drake's "Taylor Made Freestyle"11.4K