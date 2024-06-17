Drake Fans Antagonize Kendrick Lamar As Whitney Alford's IG Was Inactive During Father's Day

Drake fans are doing anything to find an edge for their favorite artist.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar engaged in a massive battle throughout April and May. Although the war seems to be over at this point, there are still some fans who want to see this continue. Overall, the Drake fans are those with the largest chips on their shoulders. Kendrick pretty clearly won with songs like "Not Like Us" and "Meet The Grahams." However, in the eyes of Drizzy fans, there is at least one area he won in. After making claims about Kendrick's relationship with Whitney Alford on "Family Matters," the megastar's fans have been putting increased scrutiny on the "Mr. Morale" rapper's family life.

For instance, yesterday was Father's Day. Numerous artists found themselves receiving tributes from their kids on Father's Day. Moreover, many mothers made sure to pay homage to the men who helped raise their children. However, as DJ Akademiks pointed out on his alternate Instagram account, Whitney Alford did not post about Kendrick on Sunday. While this doesn't necessarily mean anything, Drake fans are now using this as a sign that maybe Drizzy is winning the beef.

Drake Fans Could Not Resist

"Everything drake said was real. Everything Kendrick said was CAP," one person wrote. "It’s clear that Kenny was projecting…everything he said to Drake… applies to him," wrote another. Overall, it does feel like some fans are jumping to conclusions here. Kendrick Lamar and Whitney Alford have always kept their relationship private. Furthermore, there are plenty of people out there who choose not to live their lives on social media. Drake has taken an opposite approach in his life, which has likely fed into the mentality of his fans. If you really want to know the relationship dynamics between Lamar and Alford, you're probably going to be waiting a very long time.