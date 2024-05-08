DJ Akademiks Reveals Connection Between Whitney Alford's Brother & Drake's "Taylor Made Freestyle"

DJ Akademiks has been one of the biggest online creators commenting on the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef. Overall, Akademiks has been live-streaming for quite a while. The back and forth between these two has kept Ak busy, and he constantly has to go on stream to react to the latest song. Although Kendrick appears to be winning the beef right now, Akademiks has certainly been taking up for Drake, and making a unique case for him. On his alternate IG account, Ak seems to be going deep with his investigative work.

Thanks to "Family Matters," there has been quite a bit of talk about Kendrick's fiance Whitney Alford, and whether or not she and Lamar are still together. Some have noticed that she and Kendrick don't follow each other on Instagram. However, it was later noted that they have never followed one another. In a new post from Akademiks, he noted how Alford doesn't follow her brother Taylor. Once again, some fans noted that she never has. That said, Ak also noted how Alford isn't wearing any sort of ring on her left hand, which furthers the narrative that her and Lamar are separated.

DJ Akademiks Is Looking For Clues

Lastly, Akademiks also noted that Taylor Alford's Spotify biography notes that he also goes by "TaylorMade." Of course, Drake dropped off "Taylor Made Freestyle" a few weeks ago, only to take it down after pressure from Tupac's estate. Some believe that this is much more than just a coincidence and that this had to have been calculated. As for what Drake may have been trying to say here, we may actually never know.

Let us know what you think of this latest theory that is circulating online, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that we have entered a period in which the entire feud is being overanalyzed? Do you think that this has all gone way too far? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

