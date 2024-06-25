Tia Mowry Expertly Turns Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Into A Gym-Inspired Dance Routine

Tia Mowry at the 32nd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party held at The City of West Hollywood Park on March 10, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Elyse Jankowski/Variety via Getty Images)
Tia Mowry killed it.

Tia Mowry is a beloved actress who continues to engage with fans on social media. Overall, she is not afraid to share a dance routine with her fans when that inspiration strikes. One song that has certainly been inspiring many to show off their moves, is "Not Like Us." There are plenty of ways to dance to the track, although West Coast artists and dancers certainly have the routine locked down. As you will see, however, Mowry offered a unique twist on the trend.

In the video down below, Mowry could be seen working out when she ultimately used her surroundings to make the dance happen. For instance, Mowry danced along with dumbbells in her hands. Moreover, she did the same dance but on the treadmill. It was tongue-in-cheek and humorous, but at the same time, pretty damn good. "Not Like Us" has proven to be the song of the summer so far, and we're sure plenty more videos like this are on the horizon.

Tia Mowry x "Not Like Us"

As for the fans, they were loving what they were seeing from Tia Mowry. "She lowkey ate… real lowkey … but she ate," one person wrote. "I love me some Tia! She can’t go no wrong in my eyes!" said another. At this point, the momentum of this song cannot die down. Of course, we have the "Not Like Us" music video on the horizon. And we can just imagine what is going to come from all of that. Hopefully, it can live up to the hype.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that "Not Like Us" is truly the song of the summer? What did you think of Tia Mowry and her dance routine for the track? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

