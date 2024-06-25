Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Is Officially Eligible For The Grammys

Someone go hand him a Grammy right now.

Kendrick Lamar has never been more beloved. He was already considered the best lyricist of his generation, but the Drake battle, and subsequent "Pop Out" show have vaunted him into the GOAT conversation. "Not Like Us" is a number one single, and the music video, which is being shot in Dot's hometown, is currently in production. It's one of the biggest songs of the year. It's also, according to Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason, Jr., eligible for the Grammys.

Mason discussed "Not Like Us" on June 24. TMZ reporters inquired about the song's chances of getting a Grammy nomination, and the CEO was hopeful. "Obviously, it's a hot record, it's amazing artistry," he asserted. "Great writing... Incredible." Mason also pointed out that Kendrick Lamar is a favorite among Grammy voters. "You got an artist that's been nominated before," the CEO said. "He's been successful with the organization. I don't see any reason why it couldn't be." Mason insisted that the quality of the song is what matters at the end of the day, and "Not Like Us" checks all the boxes.

Kendrick Lamar Has A Great Track Record With Voters

TMZ asked Harvey Mason, Jr. whether the song's accusations and verbal attacks would be too much for Grammy voters. The CEO remained steadfast. He told the outlet that Grammy voters vote for "greatness" at the end of the day, and Kendrick Lamar radiates greatness. "That's a relevant record," he added. "It's impactful on so many levels. I like to believe the Academy members recognize that. Mason then gave his thoughts on a possible "diss" category being introduced at the Grammys. He laughed, but didn't refute the idea entirely. "Anything is possible," he quipped.