Kendrick Lamar Receives Offer For 2Pac's Replica Ring After Dissing Drake's Purchase Of The Real Piece

Kendrick Lamar told Drake to give the ring back on his song, "Euphoria."

Kendrick Lamar has a chance to take home a replica of one of 2Pac’s iconic rings. Maksud Agadjani, a lapidary based out of New York City, proposed selling the piece to Lamar in a video on Facebook on Monday. The offer comes after Lamar altered the lyrics to his song, “Euphoria,” during The Pop Out - Ken & Friends to add: “Give me 2Pac’s ring back and I might give you a little respect.”

“Kendrick is telling Drake to give up 2Pac’s ring,” Agadjani said while showing off the piece. “Well this is 2Pac’s ring right here — this is a replica of the original one purchased by Drake, and Kendrick’s not happy about that. Hey Kendrick, if you can’t get the ring back on your own, you can always buy this one from traxnyc.com. For all the 2Pac fans or whatever, jewelry fans, fans that are ‘Not Like Us,’ fans that are like us — whatever it might be.”

Kendrick Lamar Films Music Video For "Not Like Us"

Watts, CA - June 22: Kendrick Lamar dances during the music video shoot for "Not Like Us" at Nickerson Gardens on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Watts, CA. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

During The Pop Out - Ken & Friends, Lamar performed several of his biggest Drake diss tracks before concluding with “Not Like Us,” which he ran through an emphatic five times before departing the stage. "Y'all ain't gonna let anyone disrespect the West Coast, huh? Oh, y'all ain't gonna let nobody mock and imitate our legends, huh?" he asked the crowd at one point. In the days since, he took to the streets of Los Angeles with several fellow West Coast collaborators to film a music video for the single.

