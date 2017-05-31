replica
- NewsCJ Teams Up With El Alfa For Latin Trap-Inspired Track "Réplica"CJ and El Alfa have the time of their lives on new collaborative track "Réplica."By Alexander Cole
- StreetwearRick Ross Caught Allegedly Rocking Head-To-Toe Fake Louis VuittonRick Ross is being called out for allegedly wearing a fake Louis Vuitton outfit on Instagram.By Alex Zidel
- LifeThis Replica Lamborghini Is Being Sold For Only $40,000A man in Tennessee is selling his custom, replica Lamborghini for $40K.By Kevin Goddard
- Politics8-Year-Old Girl Successfully Climbs Replica Of Trump's Border WallTrump boasted that his border wall was 'virtually impenetrable.' Then an 8-year-old girl climbed a replica.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicLil Nas X Trolls Drake By Replicating His "Nothing Was The Same" Album CoverLil Nas X doesn't quite see the similarities.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAriana Grande's Real Gift: Pete Davidson Gave Replica Of His Father's Necklace To His ExThe comedian says the chain he gave his ex-girlfriend was one of many replicas.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentWaka Flocka Receives Birthday Cake Detailed Like His WatchDo you eat it or just look at it?By Matt F