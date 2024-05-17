Kendrick Lamar Drake Diss Records Make Up Nearly Half Of His Daily Spotify Streams

In wake of the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, it appears the kid from Compton, California has come out on top. There will be a few staunch Drake fans that will swear that he indeed reigns supreme. But most hip-hop fans would come to the conclusion that K-Dot laid the smack down on the Canadian wonder kid. Many were of the opinion that he earned the W after dropping "meet the grahams," and that "Not Like Us" was just him dancing on his grave. Drake stans will pop out every now and again to say that he is still the superior rapper because of the numbers he puts up when he drops. However, people siding with Kendrick can argue that point too after they hear about his Drake diss streams.

A post from the X account Kurrco has just surfaced and the daily plays Lamar is raking in is absolutely absurd. The data shows that on Spotify, all of the diss records are pulling in nearly 50% of those numbers. To be exact, the final percentage sits at an astounding 43.8% The same user revealed that Kendrick dwarfs Drake's, which sits at a measly 7.9% To be fair to The Boy, he only uploaded "Push Ups" and "Family Matters" to Spotify.

Kendrick Lamar Has Further Proof That He Demolished Drake

These stats make a lot of sense, as "Not Like Us," "euphoria," "Like That," and "meet the grahams," all sit in his top 10 most popular. Furthermore, if you head over to the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Kendrick claims three spots in the top 10 in that department as well. Every one of the aforementioned tracks, excluding "meet the grahams" are at number one, three, and six, respectively. "Not Like Us," which sees Dot beat Drake at his own game by creating a brutal diss hit, debuted at number one and has over 121 million streams.

What are your thoughts on Kendrick Lamar receiving almost half of his streaming numbers from Drake diss tracks? Do you this is just further proof that he won the beef, why or why not? Which of the records is your favorite, and which is the best? Are you shocked that Drake's number as so much lower?

