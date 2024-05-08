Drake’s “The Heart Part 6” Reaches 1 Million Dislikes On YouTube

Drake’s latest diss track aimed at Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 6,” has received over one million dislikes on YouTube as the Compton rapper’s fans have flooded the page. On the song, he denies Lamar’s accusations of pedophilia, accuses him of being abusive towards his partner, Whitney Alford, and claims he fed him false information about having a daughter.

When The Hip-Hop Wolf shared the news on Instagram, fans had mixed feelings. One user wrote: “The hate train is crazy. He needs to disappear for a minute. Music will be so trash that folks will start wanting his music. Kendrick not consistent enough. So enjoy now. I remember Jay-Z actually going through the same thing as far as people turning on him.” Another fan of Drake wrote: “Y'all are so corny! The trend is to hate Drake so you do it! Y'all can't think for yourselves.”

Drake Attends Houston Rockets Game

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 16: Rapper, songwriter, and icon Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center on March 16, 2024, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Lamar and Drake have been beefing since the release of Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That," back in March. On that song, Lamar called out both Drake and J. Cole for mentioning him on "First Person Shooter." They’ve been dropping diss tracks aimed at one another incessantly in the time since. Last weekend, the drama climaxed when the two dropped "Family Matters" and "Meet The Grahams" on the same night and then followed it up with "Not Like This” and "The Heart Part 6” over Saturday and Sunday.

One Million Fans Dislike "The Heart Part 6"

Check out the like-to-dislike ratio on “The Heart Part 6” above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s feud on HotNewHipHop.

