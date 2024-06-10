Drake Seemingly Shades Kendrick Lamar While Calling Himself A "GOAT" On IG, Ice Spice, Sexyy Red, & More Are Loving It

Drake Performs An The SSE Hydro In Glasgow
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MARCH 23: Drake performs at The SSE Hydro on March 23, 2017 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ross Gilmore/Getty Images)
Drake isn't concerned about "one trick ponies."

Drake returned to Instagram on Sunday to label himself a "goat" with a picture showing himself attending one of his son Adonis' soccer games. The move comes after he deleted several posts promoting his diss tracks against Kendrick Lamar, including "Family Matters" and "The Heart Part 6." In the caption of his new post, he wrote: "Goats don’t worry about one trick ponies." In the comments section, several celebrities have popped up to praise the Toronto rapper including Ice Spice and Sexyy Red.

Fans joined in the praise as well. "This era of 'The Boy' gon be crazyyYyyYyyy," one user wrote. Another joked: "Drake the type of rapper that hands out orange wedges at his son’s soccer game." Others interpreted the caption as a diss aimed at Kendrick Lamar, whose he's been feuding with for months.

Drake Poses With Jayson Tatum

TORONTO, CANADA - NOVEMBER 17: Rapper Drake greets Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics after their NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on November 17, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Kendrick Lamar kicked off the feud with Drake by dissing him on Metro Boomin and Future's track, "Like That," back in March. In the following months, the two traded diss track after diss track. Things have cooled off since Lamar released "Meet The Grahams" and "Like That" during the same weekend Drake dropped "Family Matters" and "The Heart Part 6." TDE CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith declared the beef over back in May. “This battle is over,” he wrote on social media at the time. “A win for the culture, while keeping it all on wax. Especially when these publications try to make it something else. We proved them wrong. That’s a victory within itself. On another note, it’s time to wrap up this TDE [20-year] anniversary compilation.”

Drake Shows Off On Instagram

Check out the latest post on Instagram above. In addition to the post, Drake was also spotted out in Houston on Sunday. Find that clip as shared by DJ Akademiks above as well. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake on HotNewHipHop.

