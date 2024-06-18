DJ Akademiks Guest Claims He Was Paid To Boost Kendrick Lamar Streams

BYDanilo Castro663 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The BRIT Awards 2018, The O2, London, UK, Wednesday 21 Feb 2018
Kendrick Lamar accepts the International Male Solo Artist award during The BRIT Awards 2018 Show, The O2, London, UK, Wednesday 21 Feb 2018. (Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images)
Drake alluded to this on "Family Matters."

Just when fans thought they were out, DJ Akademiks pulls them back in. The internet personality had a stream on June 17, and he brought a guest on to discuss the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar battle. It wasn't a debate over who won, or whether it would continue, though. It was an expose in which Ak's guest alleged that he was paid by Kendrick Lamar's manager, Anthony Saleh, to boost streaming numbers. He told DJ Akademiks that he inflated the amount of streams for Lamar's number one single "Not Like Us." He even showed the DJ how he did it.

The guest, who goes by the name "Epic," immediately voiced fear for safety. "I'm crashing out," he told Akademiks. "This is for my safety. This is how I feel... [Saleh] is who paid me." He claimed to have never interacted with Saleh, but said the pgLang manager was who paid him to boost streams. "I wasn't in direct contact with him, that's just the name that was on the account I got paid by." The guest then claimed that he would send proof to Akademiks. "They wanted me to do 30 million [streams] early," he added. "I have payment proof, and I will DM that to you as long as you don't expose it on stream."

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Affiliate Claims "Meet The Grahams" Accusations Are True

"Epic" Told DJ Akademiks That He Fears For His Safety

There hasn't been anything to validate these claims. Kendrick Lamar's streaming numbers have been a topic of discussion in recent months, though. The Compton rapper's Spotify numbers were up 49% the first week of May, while Drake's were down 5%. Drake also questioned the validity of Lamar's numbers on his diss record, "Family Matters." He even referred to "Anthony" in his verse, though it's unclear if he meant Anthony Saleh or Lamar's ex-manager, Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith. "Anthony set up the plays, Kojo be chargin' you double for nothin," Drake spit. "They shook about what I'ma say, but textin' your phone like, 'We already won.'"

"Epic" also told DJ Akademiks that he boosted streams for the notable Twitch personality Adin Ross to make him appear more popular. He countered this by noting that other Twitch streamers like Kai Cenat and iShowSpeed didn't have to rely on boosts to maintain their numbers. He then showed DJ Akademiks how he goes about "botting" social media accounts. Fans are split on the claims that "Epic" has made, but many have pointed out the irony of these streaming accusations being made against Kendrick Lamar on the rapper's birthday.

Read More: LeBron James Raps To Lil Wayne's "A Milli" In New Beats Commercial

About The Author
Danilo Castro
Danilo is a writer based out of San Diego. He graduated from the Art Institute of Tucson with a B.A. in digital media, and has since forged a career as a pop culture journalist. He covered hip-hop for Heavy.com, Rhyme Junkies and PopMatters prior to joining HotNewHipHop.com. Danilo's top five is constantly changing, but Biggie and Slug from Atmosphere remain permanent fixtures. His favorite rap album of all time is "Late Registration" by Kanye West, and that stays the same.
recommended content
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration ConcertMusicDrake Posts Photo Of Kendrick Lamar's Manager With OVO Merch17.4K
Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston RocketsMusicDrake Taunts Kendrick Lamar Camp: "They Have Nothing To Drop"16.0K
Lollapalooza Chile 2023 - Day 2MusicDJ Akademiks Calls "Cap" On Rumored Drake Release: "Nah, Man"17.4K
DJ Akademiks Boxing Practice Clip Hip Hop NewsMusicDJ Akademiks Hypes Up Drake's Alleged Response Diss "Hi Whitney"34.8K