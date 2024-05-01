Joe Budden Reacts To Kendrick Lamar's New Diss Track "Euphoria"

Ever since Kendrick Lamar first took shots at Drake and J. Cole back in March, the rap world has been following every development closely. As the beef slowly expanded to include Kanye West, Rick Ross, Metro Boomin, and even potentially Future and The Weeknd, rap blogs shares their reactions in real time. That included Joe Budden who called together numerous emergency podcasts with his team to react in real time to the various developments in the beef. Most recently, Kendrick Lamar shared his Drake response track "euphoria" and Budden was quick to react.

Today, he shared his full live reaction to the song. In the video, Budden and his co-hosts listen to the song and share their first reactions. They frequently pause the song to discuss lyrics Kendrick delivers, often with impressed reactions. Fans in the comments following along seem to think he has a blatantly pro-Kendrick bias. That would be in line with his over-arching reaction to the beef at this point. He revealed that he thinks Kendrick is winning so far, but he's looking forward to what Drake will hit back with. Check out the full video of his reaction below.

Joe Budden Reacts To Kendrick Lamar's New Diss Track

Specifically, Joe Budden said that Drake got "punched in the face" by Kendrick's diss. But he's been consistent throughout the entire beef in claiming that anybody can change things if they hit back with a good response. That was the case when he made the claim that J. Cole could start to rebuild his reputation by responding to Kanye West's "Like That" diss track.

Cole responded to Kendrick back in March, but quickly deleted his response track. He's yet to release anything taking aim at some of the claims Kanye made about him. What do you think of Joe Budden and his co-hosts take on Kendrick Lamar's new diss track "euphoria?" Do you agree with him that Kendrick is winning the beef so far but Drake could take it back? Let us know in the comment section below.

