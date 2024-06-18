Terrance "Gangsta" Williams Concedes That Drake Took The L In Kendrick Battle After Dropping "Soft" "The Heart Part 6"

As a Drake superfan, Terrance was disappointed in how he went out.

2024 has been one amazing year for hip-hop. In fact, it may go down as one of the more memorable 12 months the genre has ever seen. A big factor in that determination is thanks to Drake and Kendrick Lamar's insane battle. It lived up to expectations and then some, as we got some iconic diss tracks and moments as a result of it. Most of them came from Kung Fu Kenny, with "Not Like Us" becoming the fan favorite and the nail in the proverbial Drake coffin. The record has also been extremely dominant on the charts, making history every other day it seems. It is just one reason as to why Terrance "Gangsta" Williams admitted that his boy, The Boy, took the loss in their battle for the ages.

The half-brother of Birdman joined Vlad on Vlad TV for an exclusive interview recently, as the viral subject came up. During their conversation, Terrance admitted that Drake also cost himself a chance at going out with a bang. He felt very strongly about the lack of staying power that "The Heart Part 6" had. In fact, the Cash Money label affiliate deemed the final song in the back-and-forth affair "soft".

Terrance "Gangsta" Williams Gives The Nod To Kendrick Over Drake

Additionally, Vlad made some astute points during their chat, mentioning how Drake must have felt emotionally and mentally drained, especially after the shootings at the Canadian songwriter's estate. Terrance concurred with that idea, and also brought up how the pedophile allegations across all of Dot's songs played a role as well. He expressed how that possibly could have led Drizzy to remove the disses he uploaded onto his social media platforms. For the Drake stans out there, hearing Terrance talk in a deflated manner about how he performed has to be a tough pill to swallow. But at the end of the day, there are still going to be a handful of fans who believe otherwise.