Travis Scott’s Disorderly Intoxication Charge Gets Dropped After Miami Arrest

In June of this year, Travis Scott's trip to Miami took an unexpected turn. He was arrested for alleged disorderly intoxication and trespassing. The arrest stemmed from a minor disagreement on a yacht, and he was released within hours. Reportedly, officers had asked him to leave the scene but took him into custody when he returned to gather some forgotten belongings.
Scott had a hearing this morning, which he did not attend, where his team received both good and bad news. The state of Florida has decided to move forward with a misdemeanor trespassing charge against the performer. He's scheduled to go to trial on September 10.
Travis Scott Gets Good And Bad News
On the bright side, prosecutors dropped the disorderly intoxication charge. While he's not completely off the hook in this case, Scott is one step closer to getting it resolved for good. This is surely a relief for the hitmaker, who's already had a pretty busy month. Aside from collaborating with Afrobeats singer Asake, seemingly getting dissed by Killer Mike, and more, Scott also teased something exciting with Playboi Carti yesterday.
The two of them are scheduled to perform together at ComplexCon in November. Billed OOCactus, the duo also unveiled a snippet of a brand new track they have on the way, which does not yet have a release date. Regardless, fans can't wait to hear what's to come or to see them grace the stage together later this year. What do you think of Travis Scott's disorderly conduct charge getting dropped today after his June arrest? What about the state of Florida moving forward with a misdemeanor trespassing charge against him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.
