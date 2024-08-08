Travis Scott’s Disorderly Intoxication Charge Gets Dropped After Miami Arrest

BYCaroline Fisher180 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Dior Homme : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2022
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 25: Rapper Travis Scott attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 25, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)
Travis Scott got good news today, but he's not completely off the hook.

In June of this year, Travis Scott's trip to Miami took an unexpected turn. He was arrested for alleged disorderly intoxication and trespassing. The arrest stemmed from a minor disagreement on a yacht, and he was released within hours. Reportedly, officers had asked him to leave the scene but took him into custody when he returned to gather some forgotten belongings.

Scott had a hearing this morning, which he did not attend, where his team received both good and bad news. The state of Florida has decided to move forward with a misdemeanor trespassing charge against the performer. He's scheduled to go to trial on September 10.

Read More: Travis Scott And Playboi Carti Tease "OOCactus" Concert With New Snippet

Travis Scott Gets Good And Bad News

Travis Scott performs with Cactus Jack during the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival at SeatGeek Stadium on June 14, 2024 in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

On the bright side, prosecutors dropped the disorderly intoxication charge. While he's not completely off the hook in this case, Scott is one step closer to getting it resolved for good. This is surely a relief for the hitmaker, who's already had a pretty busy month. Aside from collaborating with Afrobeats singer Asake, seemingly getting dissed by Killer Mike, and more, Scott also teased something exciting with Playboi Carti yesterday.

The two of them are scheduled to perform together at ComplexCon in November. Billed OOCactus, the duo also unveiled a snippet of a brand new track they have on the way, which does not yet have a release date. Regardless, fans can't wait to hear what's to come or to see them grace the stage together later this year. What do you think of Travis Scott's disorderly conduct charge getting dropped today after his June arrest? What about the state of Florida moving forward with a misdemeanor trespassing charge against him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Asake & Travis Scott Get "Active" On Latest Single From The Afrobeats Star's Upcoming Album

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...