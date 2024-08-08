Travis Scott’s Disorderly Intoxication Charge Gets Dropped After Miami Arrest

Travis Scott got good news today, but he's not completely off the hook.

In June of this year, Travis Scott's trip to Miami took an unexpected turn. He was arrested for alleged disorderly intoxication and trespassing. The arrest stemmed from a minor disagreement on a yacht, and he was released within hours. Reportedly, officers had asked him to leave the scene but took him into custody when he returned to gather some forgotten belongings.

Scott had a hearing this morning, which he did not attend, where his team received both good and bad news. The state of Florida has decided to move forward with a misdemeanor trespassing charge against the performer. He's scheduled to go to trial on September 10.

Travis Scott Gets Good And Bad News

Travis Scott performs with Cactus Jack during the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival at SeatGeek Stadium on June 14, 2024 in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

On the bright side, prosecutors dropped the disorderly intoxication charge. While he's not completely off the hook in this case, Scott is one step closer to getting it resolved for good. This is surely a relief for the hitmaker, who's already had a pretty busy month. Aside from collaborating with Afrobeats singer Asake, seemingly getting dissed by Killer Mike, and more, Scott also teased something exciting with Playboi Carti yesterday.