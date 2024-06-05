IShowSpeed Had Mr. Beast And The Internet In Shock After Conquering The YouTuber's $100K Wipeout Challenge

FBL-AWARD-BALLON D'OR-2023
US Youtuber Darren Jason Watkins Jr aka IShowSpeed poses prior to the 2023 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 30, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)
IShowSpeed could have gone to a professional league.

IShowSpeed has proven to be a bit of a controversial content creator. Overall, he is known for some pretty wild streams where things can get pretty unruly. However, he has matured greatly in recent months. In fact, he has mostly been able to entertain fans through his athletic prowess as opposed to his antics. On numerous occasions, he has shown that he can run routes in football, while also doing bicycle kicks in soccer. It's all very impressive and fans have been excited by his moves.

Recently, IShowSpeed got to link up with none other than Mr. Beast. The YouTuber put together a Wipeout course and was giving $100K to anyone who could complete it. Although the course proved to be a challenge for most, IShowSpeed proved that it was simply light work for him. This left Mr. Beast in a state of shock as he realized that he would have to give Speed six figures for just a few seconds of work. You can see the athletic achievement, down below.

IShowSpeed Shows His Athleticism

With the clip making the rounds online, fans noted that IShowSpeed should have been an athlete. The common critique of Speed is that he should have focused on sports instead of being a content creator dedicated to antics. However, most fans are being nice here. He has simply been an impressive force in the content creation world, and his athletic chops will only propel him further. Maybe some day, we will see him play some Semi-Pro soccer.

Fans React

Let us know what you think of IShowSpeed and his athleticism, in the comments section down below. How do you feel about the young man as a content creator? Is he someone that you watch on a regular basis, or are you not much of a fan of the streaming world? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

