IShowSpeed Rushed To Hospital After Cheese Rolling Race

After hurting himself in Gloucestershire's cheese-rolling competition, YouTuber IShowSpeed said he would be visiting the hospital. After competing in the first men's race earlier, IShowSpeed, real name Darren Jason Watkins Jr., said he wanted another go at the challenging Cooper's Hill. Every year, participants in the traditional race tumble and fall down Brockworth's steep hill in an attempt to win a wheel of Double Gloucester cheese. The influencer said that it was worth it, even if the race had aggravated a prior leg ailment.

The hectic event had six races, with distinct competitions for men, women, and children, and attracted hundreds of participants. The victors must race down Cooper's Hill's 200 yards to win a wheel of Double Gloucester cheese. ISHowSpeed told the BBC: "It looks scary, but once that first slide, you're like, 'you know what, I can do this." He continued, "I want to do it again because I know how to win now." When asked whether he would do it again, he replied: "Hell, yeah!"

Read More: Kai Cenat Claps Back At iShowSpeed With Aggressive Diss Track

IShowSpeed Had A Recklessly Fun Time at Cheese Rolling

Authorities have declared it to be "unsafe" and asked attendees to think about the possible repercussions of attending or participating in the event. Still, hundreds watched as German Tom Kopke won the men's race and took home a pongy wheel of cheese. North Carolina's Abby Lampe won the women's competition; she did the same in 2022. IShowSpeed experienced the rush and danger firsthand and had to go to the hospital for a checkup shortly after participating. He is one to go 100% and think about the consequences later, so it's no surprise he ended up getting injured.

The champion of the first men's downhill, Tom Kopke, said of his win, "I am absolutely buzzing, it was an amazing experience. The unfortunate thing is I can't really remember anything about it." Kopke also runs his own YouTube channel, and he and Speed are low-key colleagues. Overall, fans will be waiting for the next big event iShowSpeed will insert himself into for content purposes. Where he will end up next is a mystery, so let's hope he stays out of the hospital.

Read More: iShowSpeed Leaks Kai Cenat's Phone Number In New Diss Track

[via]