iShowSpeed Leaks Kai Cenat's Phone Number In New Diss Track

These streamers have beef just like the rappers they cover.

BYDanilo
Everybody is airing dirty laundry this year. Rappers are making good on subliminal threats that are a decade old, in the case of Drake and Kendrick Lamar, but the aggression is going beyond the world of hip-hop. On April 23, iShowSpeed decided to take aim at fellow streaming giant Kai Cenat with a diss track of his own! The diss was recorded over the beat to Drake's "Back to Back," and sees iShowSpeed call Cenat out for being a fake. Admittedly, the words he chooses are a bit stronger. He also decides to leak Cenat's phone number.

iShowSpeed doesn't bother with clever bars or double entendres. Anybody who has watched one of the streamer's videos will not be surprised. He does, however, bring a wild, intense level of aggression to the freestyle. "Kai, you can't pull Tyla/You dirty a*s n**ga," he raps while shirtless. "You do not pull b*tches. I'm sending 5K to a f*cking b*tch, I never pay for p**sy, n**ga suck my d*ck." Like we said, aggressive. iShowSpeed performs in front of a green screen, though it's unclear why the green screen wasn't used during the performance.

iShowSpeed Responded To Cenat's "In Da Club" Diss

The bombshell comes during the second half of the track, when iShowSpeed mentions streamer Adin Ross. It's here that he decides to effectively dox Kai Cenat by revealing his phone number to viewers. "Adin leaked by number," he raps. "Here go your muthaf**kin number." Speed then holds up his phone to the screen and refocuses the camera so that fans can get a clear look at Cenat's personal number. He doesn't stop there, though. "B*tch I really don't care," he added. "Zoom in, take a good stare. Nah, I don't give a f*ck, you always on my d*ck, n**ga suck my left nut."

Causual fans may be unaware, but this was actually a response to a diss Cenat dropped a month prior. Cenat dissed iShowSpeed over the instrumental to 50 Cent's "In da Club," but it's safe to say that the latter upped the ante by leaking private information online. The reasoning behind their disagreement is unclear, with many assuming the two streamers are merely cashing in on the trend of 2024 feuds. Regardless of the motive, it's safe to assume Cenat will craft an equally outlandish response.

