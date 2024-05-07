Kai Cenat Denies Drake Blocked Him After He Criticized Latest Diss

BYDanilo Castro335 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
TwitchCon 2022 San Diego
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 07: Kai Cenat attends TwitchCon 2022 on October 07, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

The streamer claims it was a miscommunication.

Kai Cenat has become a central figure in the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar battle. The Twitch streamer has become one of the main sources for information in the legendary squabble, especially considering his personal connection to Drizzy. He was even referenced in the song "Push Ups. "Cenat was on the same page as a lot of fans, however, when he voiced disappointment with Drizzy's diss "The Heart Part 6." He thought the rapper failed to live up to the high bar that Lamar had set, and it led to him briefly thinking he was blackballed by the 6 God himself.

The confusion came about on May 6. Kai Cenat was reflecting on the battle via Twitch stream, and fans were urging him to call Drake. When he went to dial Drake's number, though, he it wasn't going through. He tried to send the rapper a text message and discovered it turned green. When messages turn green between iPhones, it (probably) means that the other person has blocked you. Cenat gets serious upon seeing this, and tells fans he can't contact Drake. "On god," he said. "It's green. His number changed." Word spread like wildfire online, with many assuming the 6 God blocked Cenat after his criticisms.

Read More: Disturbing Metro Boomin Tweets Resurface Amidst Drake Battle

Kai Cenat Claims Drake Changed His Phone Number

The streamer addressed the "blocked" allegations on May 7. He hopped on another stream and told viewers that he simply used an old number by accident. "[Drake] didn't block me," he asserted. "That's his old number. He just got a new number, I just never got his new number." This comes mere days after Cenat was given a bombshell warning by the Canadian rapper via Instagram. On the evening of May 3rd, Drake messaged Cenat and told him to stay on stream. Sure enough, the 6 God dropped his Lamar diss "Family Matters."

Admittedly, things got messy from there. Kendrick Lamar dropped two more disses in the span of 24 hours, and by the time Drizzy got around to responding with "The Heart Part 6," fans were favoring his opponent. Cenat was one of them. "I love Drake, I love his music," he claimed on Twitch. "But [Kendrick] is cooking, bro... This is me being completely honest." Only time will tell if Cenat gets that new number.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Fans & Drake Fans Are One & The Same: A Parasocial Paradox

About The Author
Danilo Castro
Danilo is a writer based out of San Diego. He graduated from the Art Institute of Tucson with a B.A. in digital media, and has since forged a career as a pop culture journalist. He covered hip-hop for Heavy.com, Rhyme Junkies and PopMatters prior to joining HotNewHipHop.com. Danilo's top five is constantly changing, but Biggie and Slug from Atmosphere remain permanent fixtures. His favorite rap album of all time is "Late Registration" by Kanye West, and that stays the same.