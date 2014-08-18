days before rodeo
- MusicTravis Scott Albums, RankedTravis Scott has delivered some incredible projects, and we decided to rank them.By Alexander Cole
- Original Content10 Classic Mixtapes That Still Haven't Hit Streaming PlatformsSome of the best Hip-Hop and R&B projects of the late 2000s and early 2010s were free mixtapes, but many of those classics are still not available to stream on DSPs to this day.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsTravis Scott's "Drugs You Should Try It" Remains One Of His Best Songs 7 Years Later"Days Before Rodeo" turns 7-years-old today.By Alex Zidel
- Hip-Hop HistoryTravis Scott Agreed To Do A "Gangsta Grillz" Tape Before Kanye West IntervenedDJ Drama says Kanye West talked Travis Scott out of releasing "Days Before Rodeo" as part of the "Gangsta Grillz" series. By Aron A.
- NewsTravis Scott, Big Sean, & The 1975 Connected For "Don't Play"Six years ago, Travis Scott continued to develop his unique musical style with his fan-favorite mixtape "Days Before Rodeo."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsTravis Scott's "Mamacita" With Rich Gang Celebrates 5 Years Of EnshrinementTravis Scott basks in his former glory on the 5-year anniversary of "Days Before Rodeo."By Devin Ch
- MusicTravis Scott Working On "Drugs You Should Try It" Part 2 With FKi 1st"Days Before Astroworld" coming soon?By Alex Zidel
- NewsMetro Boomin Gifts Fans with Travis Scott Collab A Day After His BirthdayMetro Boomin recruits Travis Scott for his latest.By Milca P.
- TVForty-Two Travis Scott References Dropped During SportscastTravis Scott shown love on the news.By Matt F
- Original ContentRemix Fix: Orange Calderón Chops Up Travi$ Scott's "Drugs You Should Try It"DJ Orange Calderón brings the Houston vibes out in Travi$ Scott's "Drugs You Should Try It."By Rose Lilah
- InterviewsTravi$ Scott Speaks On "Days Before Rodeo" & Kanye West's New MusicTravi$ Scott speaks on the response to his free album "Days Before Rodeo," and says that Kanye West is coming "to kick some ass."By Rose Lilah
- ReviewsReview: Travi$ Scott's "Days Before Rodeo"While there are a few hiccups in track selection and lyrical consistency, "Days Before Rodeo" has Travi$ Scott taking a significant step forward.By Kahron Spearman
- NewsTravi$ Scott Shares Artwork, Release Date And Tracklist For "Days Before Rodeo" [Update: Stream/Download Album For Free]With Travi$ Scott's new project "Days Before Rodeo" dropping later tonight, the MC's shared the artwork and tracklist.By Patrick Lyons