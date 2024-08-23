"Mo City Flexologist" Sees Travis Scott At His Most Quintessential

This deluxe cut was never put online in any capacity compared to the others.

Getting DAYS BEFORE RODEO on streaming is already a win, but also receiving a deluxe version with extra tracks is even better. Travis Scott revealed that this was going to be a real possibility when he announced the rerelease on his social media. When he did, the Houston, Texas artist said that it would be a "couple". However, he went above and beyond, delivering five of them. Four of them are tracks that have been on the internet in some capacity. But Travis Scott was able to keep "Mo City Flexologist" under wraps, for the most part.

According to Genius, it got two separate previews, once on May 27, 2014, and again on the 28. Additionally, online forums claim that the instrumental was sold to another rapper. Thankfully, we now know that Travis Scott had "Mo City Flexologist" in his clutches still. The track can only be heard if you buy the DIGITAL DELUXE on his website for $4.99. However, fans are making sure everyone has a chance to hear it, as platforms like YouTube already have the audio files. As for how the song sounds, it's quite incredible. Scott and Honorable C.N.O.T.E. cooked up an equally hype, dark, and woozy cut. It has a stadium-like feel to instrumental and Scott's short but effective auto-crooned chorus add an extra hypnotic element. Additionally, the flows he rocks on the verses display his natural knack for creating sticky patterns. It has all of the quintessential elements of what makes Travis Scott tick in all the best ways.

"Mo City Flexologist" - Travis Scott

