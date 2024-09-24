Travis Scott Drops Surprise Visuals For DBR Deluxe Cut "Mo City Flexologist"

The end of August was a great time for Travis Scott fans. After 10 long years, the Houston rapper would finally put DAYS BEFORE RODEO onto streaming platforms. This was something that his supporters had been hoping would happen for quite a while. When he did reissue it, though, he made sure to do it in a big way. Instead of just giving people the mixtape, he released vinyl and CD copies, apparel, bundles, as well as multiple deluxe versions. Out of the six editions, the first one may go down as the most treasured. Only available for a limited time, Scott dug up some fan-favorite unreleased cuts such as "Serenade", "Yeah Yeah", "Too Many Chances", and "Whole Lots Changed". However, there was a fifth that was included and that was "Mo City Flexologist".

It's probably the most unheard of one of the original bunch, but it might be the best of them. From the hungry rapping to the short but catchy chorus, Scott had everything working on this cut. The grand scale of the instrumental is also another key reason "Mo City Flexologist" sticks out in a very good way. It's also got a lot of cool foundational elements to what would be carried over into Scott's other projects. Even, though we are just about a month removed from that amazing run, he's still looking to bring the rage. HipHopnMore has just made it known that a "Mo City Flexologist" music video is out now, which you can see below. It comes out of nowhere once again, but it might be here to help celebrate DBR finally going number one on the Billboard Hot 200 chart.