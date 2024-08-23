Travis Scott Finally Drops "Days Before Rodeo" On Streaming Platforms

Travis Scott has been a superstar for over a decade. Days Before Rodeo is a snapshot of the rapper before he became said superstar. It dropped in 2014, and provided the first real glimpse of the Scott's psychedelic trap sound. There were pieces of it on Kanye West's Yeezus, which Scott helped produce, but Days Before Rodeo was different. It married the experimentalism and grandiosity of Yeezus with the rapper/producer's own unique sound. It paved the way for Travis Scott's acclaimed debut, Rodeo. And it's finally on streaming. Huncho Jack fans have won.

Days Before Rodeo, like Drake's So Far Gone or Chance the Rapper's Acid Rap, sounds fresh as the day it came out. It maintains the spark of an artist on the cusp of greatness. There's a hunger to the mixtape that Scott's later projects simply can't match. Anybody who listens to "Drugs You Should Try It" in 2014 knew that the Houston rapper was special. And they were right. Days Before Rodeo sounds incredible a decade removed, thanks to the trippy anthems like "Mamacita" and "Quintana Pt. 2." There's definitely a rudimentary quality, but it only adds to the tape's appeal. It's revelatory to hear mixed and CGQ mastered versions of "Backyard" and "Grey," especially with the knowledge of where Travis Scott would eventually take this sound. Sit back, listen, and enjoy. Then throw Rodeo on.