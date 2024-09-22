Travis Scott Officially Gets "DAYS BEFORE RODEO" To Billboard No. 1 After Sabrina Carpenter Battle

Better late than never!

Travis Scott may have been a couple of weeks late, but he finally got the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart that he and his team fought for. For those unaware, the tenth anniversary re-release of his fan-favorite mixtape DAYS BEFORE RODEO debuted at No. 2 upon release following a nail-biting but well-fought race with Sabrina Carpenter's Short N' Sweet LP... Potential sales discrepancies and all. However, now we can put that combative and minimizing conversation (that goes both ways) to rest, as the project jumped from 106 to No. 1 in its fourth week of release after vinyl editions exclusively available on La Flame's website shipped out.

In fact, this is the biggest sales week for any hip-hop vinyl in modern history, and contributed to a total of 156K album-equivalent units sold in the tracking week ending September 19. Traditional album sales account for 150,000 of these numbers, but don't think that the Houston superstar isn't dominating streaming numbers as well. It's Travis Scott's biggest-ever vinyl week (149,000 copies), and the sixth-biggest vinyl week ever across all genres since Luminate's tracking data for this began in 1991. Some more superlatives: so far, it's reportedly 2024's best-selling rap album and the best-selling mixtape of all time.

Travis Scott's DAYS BEFORE RODEO Hits No. 1

Furthermore, this is Travis Scott's fourth consecutive No. 1 solo album placement (albeit not upon its debut), with Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight, ASTROWORLD, and UTOPIA preceding it in 2016, 2018, and 2023 respectively. If you count the JACKBOYS compilation, then it's his fifth No. 1 project (fun fact: this label team-up was the first No. 1 project on Billboard of the 2020s decade). Given all the massive shows that the "MY EYES" creative is doing across South America right now, we can imagine that he has ample reason and room to celebrate with his fans, loved ones, and team.