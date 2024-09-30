Future & Travis Scott Make History For Severely Different Reasons On The Billboard Hot 200 Chart

While it is a tad cliche, Future is in fact "on a generational run" right now.

There have been a ton of rappers who have been having terrific stretches in 2024. Two of them are the leading voices of trap in Future and Travis Scott. For the former, he's been on a 2015-esque run, being a part of three albums in WE DON'T TRUST YOU, WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU, and MIXTAPE PLUTO. Of course, you can't forget about some of his features for artists like Kanye West, Yeat, The Kid LAROI, and more. As for La Flame, the success has come in similar but slightly different manner. He came through for his OG fans by reissuing his 2014 mixtape DAYS BEFORE RODEO, days after its 10-year anniversary. His run guest appearances has also been impressive as he's linked with Metro Boomin and Future, Kanye, Nicki Minaj, Mustard, 21 Savage, and more.

Because of both of their output, it's lead to some incredible success on the charts. In fact, its historic on both sides, but it's also for vastly different reasons, according to HipHopDX (via Billboard). Its official now that Future will be heading back to the top of the heap for MIXTAPE PLUTO after selling 129,000 equivalent units. With this, Pluto becomes the first musical act in six decades since The Beatles to go number one three times in six months. This makes him the fourth artist to have 11 projects do this well. As you can see below, Future was pretty ecstatic to hear about this.

Future Reacts To The Success Of MIXTAPE PLUTO

However, for Scott, he's on the wrong side of history. DAYS BEFORE RODEO recently just topped the Hot 200 after vinyl shipments started going out. 156,000 units went out in its fourth week and ironically overtook Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet after losing in the inaugural battle by a mere 1,000 units. Now, though, just a week later, DBR is off the list entirely. This is the first time that has ever occurred. The project was seeing some similar woes in its second week with it having the steepest decline in sales for a tape that was still on the charts.