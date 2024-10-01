Future Has Every Song On "MIXTAPE PLUTO" Chart On The Billboard Hot 100

The project just went number one this week as well.

Right now, it's Pluto's world and we're just living in it. According to the weekly Tuesday Billboard chart update, Future is having quite the first week debut for MIXTAPE PLUTO. His third 2024 project was projected to go number one on the Hot 200 and it did just that thanks to 129,000 equivalent units. With that, the Atlanta legend is the first act to have a trio of albums go number one in a six-month span since The Beatles about 60 years ago.

He's also now tied for fourth for the most albums to debut at the top with 11. But that isn't all of the success for MIXTAPE PLUTO, though. If you head on over to the Hot 100 you will see that all 17 tracks from the September 20 release are spread throughout the list. The best performing cut is the intoxicating "TEFLON DON" which is just outside of the top 20 at number 21.

Future Continues To Run The Charts In 2024

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 18: Rapper Future attends Future Presents Hotlanta's "Life is Good" on January 18, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The lowest entry is "MADE MY H*E FAINT" at 85. Overall, for this being a solo project, this is highly remarkable. It is especially so when you consider the level of hype for the songs that were supposed to have features. They weren't smaller artists either. Travis Scott and Gunna are two of the most in-demand rappers right now and even though their contributions were removed pretty last minute, Future still managed to hold his own on them.