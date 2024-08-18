Travis Scott Is Now Rey Mysterio's Tag Team Partner In The WWE

Travis Scott even got into character quite rapidly, emerging with a custom face mask of his own as the WWE's latest celebrity guest.

Travis Scott has one of the most extensive extracurricular resumes out of any contemporary rap star, and it just keeps on growing. Moreover, he was at Fanatics Fest over the weekend in New York City, where he also announced that Days Before Rodeo will drop on streaming services very soon. But another big reveal was when Rey Mysterio announced La Flame as his new tag team partner in the WWE. It was a pretty bombastic occasion, with Scott coming out donning his own custom mask to the tune of his 2023 hit "FE!N." Let's see what else this partnership holds, and if it's a successful one, we hope that we get plenty of chances to see them make some magic in the ring.

"Are you guys ready for me to introduce my latest tag team partner?" Rey Mysterio asked the crowd at Fanatics Fest. "Are you ready? Alright. This man has shaped the landscape for hip-hop. He is an icon. He is also on 'SICKO MODE.' He is a rapper, producer, songwriter, and Grammy-nominated. Let’s give it up for the highest in the room, my newest tag team partner, Travis Scott!"

Rey Mysterio Announces Travis Scott As His New Tag Team Partner

In other Travis Scott news, he continued to build his relationship with the streaming world by competing in a foot race with IShowSpeed. It was pretty comical and heartening to see, especially as you could see their entourages (Quavo included) have a great time. We don't always get to see more innocent and playful peeks behind the celebrity curtain, but thanks to this popular avenue of content creation, we have more of them than ever. Hopefully this trend evolves in a positive way, as we all know that over-exposure can also exhaust fans' attention spans pretty quickly.