Sexyy Red & Shawn Michaels Turn Up To "Sexy Boy" Following WWE NXT Appearance

2023 Rolling Loud Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 21: American rapper Sexyy Redd performs onstage during day one of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Sexyy Red had a blast during her WWE appearance.

Sexyy Red is becoming one of the biggest stars in hip-hop. Although she has proven to be controversial thanks to her lyrics and her visuals, Sexyy has been able to show people she knows how to come through with hits. Furthermore, she has received co-signs from some massive artists. Drake and Nicki Minaj are behind her, and producer Tay Keith has also been showing her lots of love. Having said all of that, it should come as no surprise that a sports organization like the WWE would take notice of her.

On Tuesday night, Sexyy Red got to partake in the WWE NXT event where she showed off the belt for a new women's championship. It was a huge night for Sexyy as she got to partake in a fun event that allowed a broader audience to see her personality. Moreover, she even got to meet the legendary Shawn Michaels. You know the "Sweet Chin Music" line from Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us?" Well, Michaels is the originator of that move. In the clip below, you can see that Sexyy and Michaels got along just fine.

Sexyy Red Has Fun At WWE NXT

The two were seen singing the song "Sexy Boy" which is a song that Michaels penned back in the day when he was at his wrestling peak. Overall, fans gushed about the two on social media, and it was clearly a mutually beneficial appearance for all parties. In June, Sexyy Red will be at NXT Battleground, so there is no doubt WWE fans will be getting an extra helping of Sexyy in the not-so-distant future.

Let us know what you thought of Sexyy Red and her appearance at WWE NXT, in the comments section down below. Are you a fan of the artist despite just how controversial she has proven to be? Do you believe that the artist may get her own match someday? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

