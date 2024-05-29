Sexyy Red & Shawn Michaels Turn Up To "Sexy Boy" Following WWE NXT Appearance

Sexyy Red is becoming one of the biggest stars in hip-hop. Although she has proven to be controversial thanks to her lyrics and her visuals, Sexyy has been able to show people she knows how to come through with hits. Furthermore, she has received co-signs from some massive artists. Drake and Nicki Minaj are behind her, and producer Tay Keith has also been showing her lots of love. Having said all of that, it should come as no surprise that a sports organization like the WWE would take notice of her.

On Tuesday night, Sexyy Red got to partake in the WWE NXT event where she showed off the belt for a new women's championship. It was a huge night for Sexyy as she got to partake in a fun event that allowed a broader audience to see her personality. Moreover, she even got to meet the legendary Shawn Michaels. You know the "Sweet Chin Music" line from Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us?" Well, Michaels is the originator of that move. In the clip below, you can see that Sexyy and Michaels got along just fine.

Sexyy Red Has Fun At WWE NXT

The two were seen singing the song "Sexy Boy" which is a song that Michaels penned back in the day when he was at his wrestling peak. Overall, fans gushed about the two on social media, and it was clearly a mutually beneficial appearance for all parties. In June, Sexyy Red will be at NXT Battleground, so there is no doubt WWE fans will be getting an extra helping of Sexyy in the not-so-distant future.

