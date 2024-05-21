Sexyy Red Teases That She Will Make Her WWE Debut Soon: "I Might RKO Somebody" 

In March, a video of Sexyy Red dancing to the famous WWE theme music featuring WWE great Shawn Michaels went viral. Now it looks like the Heartbreak Kid and the "Get It Sexyy" rapper might be officially collaborating. Tuesday evenings are when WWE's NXT brand airs a weekly program, which is managed by Shawn Michaels. Sexyy Red hinted that she will be visiting the TV show soon. Red has expressed her desire to RKO someone on an upcoming WWE NXT show.

Subsequently, rumors circulated that WWE and Sexyy Red were planning to work together, implying possible future partnerships. Given this, Sexyy Red expressed her intention to RKO someone on Twitter, saying she was excited to attend NXT next week. Shawn Micheals also recently propositioned Drake and Kendrick Lamar during their beef to come to NXT to hash out their differences in the ring. Michaels even offered to be the mediator between the two rappers. Now, Sexxy Red is seemingly set to make her WWE debut soon.

Sexyy Red Teases NXT Appearance

Red tweeted on Monday, May 20, saying, "I can't wait to go to NXT next week y'all, I might RKO somebody [loudly crying face emojis] @WWE #nxt." The RKO is the name of the wrestling finisher created by WWE legend Randy Orton. Sexyy Red has previously stated that she would like to appear in WWE. The native of St. Louis responded to a video in October 2023 that featured an altered combination of her song "SkeeYee" and the entrance of former WWE tag team champion Jey Uso. Sexyy said in response to the clip, “I wanna see this happen [for real] [loudly crying face emojis]. @WWE when [y’all] gonna invite me?”

Hip-hop and wrestling have been collaborating for years, especially lately. A number of Hip-Hop stars competed in April's WWE WrestleMania XL event. The start of the show was narrated by Philly native Meek Mill. Snoop Dogg commented on matches during the mega event. Furthermore, Lil Wayne led Jey Uso into the ring for his matchup with Jimmy Uso, his twin brother. Overall, Sexyy Red and the WWE seem like a match made in heaven. Hopefully, we get to see her RKO someone very soon.

