Ronda Rousey recently made a sensational claim on social media that shattered the kayfabe illusions of WWE (via FightFans). This occurred after a thrilling match on SmackDown where she and Shayna Baszler emerged as the Unified Women’s Tag Team Champions (via FightFans). They defeated Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. It was an electrifying contest that showcased the mettle of both teams.

The Kayfabe Break: A Salute to Rivalry

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 12: MMA fighter Ronda Rousey appears on the red carpet of the WWE Mae Young Classic on September 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE)

Rousey, known for her formidable presence in the ring since her WWE debut in 2018, has always been one to watch. Her trajectory from the first Women’s Royal Rumble to the memorable WrestleMania 34 match, to her victories in the Women’s World Championships and the Women’s Royal Rumble in 2022, attests to her exceptional performance. However, it was her post-match comments on Instagram that truly distinguished this SmackDown match.

Breaking kayfabe, Ronda Rousey shared a clip from the SmackDown match on her Instagram, including the final moments where she and Baszler locked in their submission moves. In the caption, she praised her opponents, saying, “Yaddah yadda ‘don’t break kayfabe’ but let’s be honest for a sec, these chicks @wwe_alba and @isla_dawn can f’n go.” This unexpected commendation served as a testament to the respect shared among the women who were rivals on screen. It was also a powerful reminder of the sportsmanship that underlies the world of wrestling​.

WWE News: What This Means for the Unified Women’s Tag Team Champions

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 01:Ronda Rousey attends FOX’s Stars On Mars “The Mars Bar” VIP red carpet press preview at Scum and Villainy Cantina on June 01, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Rousey’s kayfabe-breaking moment isn’t the only significant development to emerge from this match. Following their victory, Rousey and Baszler, now the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, were also declared the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. This means they have the privilege of defending their titles across all three brands: Raw, SmackDown, and NXT. This decision implies that the Tag Champions will be treated as free agents in the company going forward​.

Ronda Rousey and Implications for the Future of NXT

This development also opens up intriguing possibilities for the future of NXT. More main roster stars may be making appearances on NXT soon, a strategy that’s likely to boost the brand’s ratings. A recent example of this was Seth Rollins’ successful appearance on the Black and Gold brand. His return to NXT significantly boosted the TV ratings and viewership of the show.

The move seems strategically sound. Especially, considering that Baszler, one of the most dominant NXT Women’s Champions, would be making her return to NXT. For Rousey, it would mark her first appearance on the Black and Gold brand, an exciting prospect for fans and potential ratings boost for the company on Tuesday nights.

