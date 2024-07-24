"Nothing But Net" By Travis Scott, PARTYNEXTDOOR, & Young Thug Should Be Much Bigger Than It Is: Revisiting The Soundcloud Masterpiece

The song would make it onto a Hustle Gang mixtape, but it should have been on "Rodeo".

Travis Scott's journey to mega stardom has been one heck of a wild journey. From being a Kanye West understudy to overcoming the controversial Astroworld tragedy, and to still be on one of the biggest hip-hop tours in recent memory with Circus Maximus is quite remarkable. While many are going to view the larger accomplishments as the ones that got him to this point, it is really the journey in between those major milestones. One of the more underrated things Travis Scott did earlier on was becoming something of a Soundcloud legend. His catalog on the platform features some of his most fun and grimy bangers still to this day. Travis's "Nothing But Net", featuring Young Thug and PARTYNEXTDOOR, is one that we constantly revisit.

The star power isn't just on the mic, though. TM88, Boi-1da, and Southside cooked up a darkly wonderous instrumental that is evokes quintessential 2014-2015 Travi$. From hilariously nasty bars and an outrageous delivery from Thugger, to the toxicity oozing from PND, as well as the atmospheric performance from Travis, the track has it all. Sadly, though, the song never got as much love as it deserves. Instead of making the final cut for Rodeo, it was instead released as a loosie on Scott's Soundcloud and on a Hustle Gang mixtape called, We Run This, Vol. 13 (2016).

Yes, it still has over 21.6 million plays on the streaming service, which is very respectable. However, with Rodeo evolving into one of the best trap albums of all time nearly 10 years later, this could have been one its biggest success stories. Travis is certainly doing more than fine right now, so it doesn't mean much in the grand scheme of things. What this does prove is that he has so much heat in the vault that ultimately, he has to split hairs. But we still are going to show love to it, and you should too.

"Nothing But Net"- Travis Scott, PARTYNEXTDOOR, & Young Thug

