Killer Mike Reveals His Feelings Toward Travis Scott & His Fans

Mike formally addresses all of the backlash for his GRAMMY win over La Flame.

Even after six months after the 2024 GRAMMYs, Travis Scott and Killer Mike fans are still going at each other's necks. Of course, it has to do with the fact that one half of Run The Jewels took home Best Rap Album over UTOPIA. The Atlanta, Georgia native took home the award and multiple other categories thanks to his solo album in over a decade with MICHAEL. Many casual hip-hop fans (arguably a lot of La Flame fans) have been making jokes, saying things like "I still can't name one Killer Mike song". Others are straight furious due to how well Scott's fourth album performed overall. While the "Scientists & Engineers" MC did diss the hitmaker on his recent record, neither artist has really addressed how they feel about one another publicly.

That is until just a little bit ago when Killer Mike spoke to Complex about all of this commotion and the hate he's received. In summary, the veteran doesn't really have any ill will toward Scott. In fact, "As an artist, I deeply have reverence for Travis Scott, he’s amazing", Mike explained. But in that same breath, "I'm never going to think anybody deserves anything in front of me, especially when I put in my best", he added.

Killer Mike Messes With Travis Scott, But...

Ultimately, artists are going to get criticized regardless of how great they think their own material is. Mike recognizes that, especially when it comes to this recent GRAMMY debate. "But a lot of [Scott's] fans, they don't like Mike now. And I have to accept that, that's fine". Mike essentially feels confident enough in his craft and notes how more emotionally resonant it is. "I listen to Travis and I jam, but man, does the record hit you like shedding tears when she won't let you see your child? When child support on your black a** for the mistakes you've made? That's what my music does. It's there for you. It's the blues baby. So I'm there... to speak to the whole human being".