Don Toliver And Travis Scott Make Magic On "Ice Age"

Don Toliver and Travis Scott always make for a solid duo.

One of our favorites has been "Ice Age" which features Travis Scott. The song is a melodic one has both artists can be heard singing on the track. Scott is the one who begins the song, and we only really get Toliver about halfway through. However, the chemistry between these two artists is palpable, and we get a fantastic song that helps further the journey this album takes us on.

Don Toliver is an artist who came up in the hip-hop world thanks to the guidance of Travis Scott . Overall, the first time many heard Toliver was with the track "Can't Say." Subsequently, he dropped off some incredible songs and continued to release albums that fans hold fond memories of. More recently, he came through with Hardstone Pyscho. The album is an homage to biker gang culture, and there are plenty of songs that fit the aesthetic nicely.

