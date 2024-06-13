Don Toliver Gave Us A Pandemic Jam With "Cardigan"

Don Toliver has been a hitmaker from the start.

Don Toliver is an artist that was first introduced to us back in 2018 with the Travis Scott track "Can't Say" off of Astroworld. It was here where we were introduced to Toliver's incredible voice and catchy vocal melodies. Since that time, Toliver has blossomed into one of contemporary hip-hop's biggest stars. Overall, he has grown quite a bit as an artist, and on Friday, he will be dropping off a brand-new album called Hardstone Pyscho.

Today, however, we are taking a look at one of the songs that dropped on his 2020 album Heaven Or Hell. The pandemic had just started, and fans were hoping for some good music to take their minds off of things. Well, Toliver came through with an album full of hits. One of those tracks was "Cardigan." This is a song known for its catchy lines, intoxicating production, and a full display of what Toliver can do as a songwriter. This is a song that remains in rotation, and it serves as a reminder of what Hardstone Psycho might sound like when the clock strikes midnight.

Let us know what you thought of the song "Cardigan," in the comments section down below. How do you feel about the direction Toliver has gone in throughout his career? Are you excited for Hardstone Pyscho? What features are you most looking forward to? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Don Toliver Had Draya Michele In The Music Video

Quotable Lyrics: