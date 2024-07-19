Logic & T Man The Wizard Are In Command Of Their Own Destinies On "Mission Control"

Logic is locked in from the start on this blistering single.

Logic has spit over plenty of flips of classic hip-hop instrumentals over the years. You don't even have to go back that far to hear the last time he did this. It was just last September on his free Bandcamp mixtape Inglorious Basterd where took iconic beats from Kendrick Lamar, Lupe Fiasco, and more and gave them his own twist. Well, Logic is doing more of the same on "Mission Control", the fourth single from the forthcoming Ultra 85. Here, him and his close friend and producer 6ix flip Gucci Mane's "Lemonade" and it's straight heat. The track kicks off just like the original did back in 2009.

However, around the 13 second mark is where things totally change for Logic. The instantly recognizable piano keys are slowed down, whereas on Gucci's version the tempo of them remains the same past the intro. Kick drums are also introduced into the mix giving it real head-nodding quality to it. The instrumental goes from trap to East Coast boom bap in the most seamless way possible. On top of that Logic's in-your-face flows and bars about being on a mission to make it big are the perfect complementary pieces. T Man the Wizard is also in the mix, adding a chorus that matches up with the theme presented. Ultra 85 is still sadly a few weeks away, as it's due August 9.

"Mission Control"- Logic & T Man The Wizard

