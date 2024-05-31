Logic Makes Some Familiar Callbacks On "Deja Vu"

Were you able to recognize what song Logic is referring to?

Logic has been working on Ultra 85 "for years and years and years". That was according to an interview with The Greatest Creators With Guy Raz in early 2024. Fans certainly know that, as a lot of people have been on the edge of their seats waiting a long time for this to come to fruition. That hopelessness should be coming to end at some point this year, as Logic did share that info with us in late January.

A few days after that announcement, the Maryland multi-hyphenate would go on to drop the dance-inspired "Fear". Then, the more straightforward banger, "44ever", would follow in April, which brings us to Deja Vu". As soon as you spin this single, your ears may catch on to the familiar flows, lyrics, and instrumental. This certainly makes sense, especially due to the name of the record.

If you thought you were hearing elements of "Fade Away", then you would be correct! The Incredible True Story cut is a fan favorite for most, and listeners are already calling this "Fade Away 2". The bars highlighted below are maybe the most impactful, as Logic gives us an update of the lyrics from the 2015 song. Originally, they went something like this: "Yeah, everybody gonna die, gonna go, one day / Maybe it would happen on a Monday". This time around, he knows what to do, which is to live his life without anyone's input. It is a great full circle moment, and ties in perfectly to the message of this song, as well as "Fear".

