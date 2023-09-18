Logic Shares Free Mixtape “Inglorious Basterd”

Logic has now delivered on his promise from last month, releasing his free mixtape, Inglorious Basterd. The man has been a tear in 2023, putting out his own material, as well as falling into a producer role. Back on February 24, Logic unleashed College Park, a 17-song project with a stacked lyrical features list. From wordsmiths such as Bun B, Joey Bada$$, and RZA, the project was a success with fans and some critics.

We also got word back in July that he would be the one exclusively producing Asher Roth's project. Now, Logic is now here to share his Bandcamp exclusive drop, Inglorious Basterd. On August 16, the Maryland rapper hopped on Instagram to announce that he would have new music out soon. In the caption, he said, "Here is the album artwork for my free mixtape Inglorious Basterd coming soon!! I just dropped the intro song called "Still Pushin" over Lupe Fiasco’s classic "Kick Push" for free for everyone on Discord!! Join and enjoy!! #RattPack."

Listen To Inglorious Basterd From Logic

For a project full of demos and loosies, this output from Logic is still very enjoyable. While there are no themes or storylines woven throughout, it is cool that we have a large collection of random cuts to see his creative process. He does not just sample the one Lupe song, though. Logic also samples plenty of other classics such as "Started From the Bottom" by Drake, "Backseat Freestyle" by Kendrick Lamar," "Wolves" by Kanye West, "Hustlin'" by Rick Ross, and plenty more. Definitely give Logic's new effort listen above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new free mixtape, Inglorious Basterd, from Logic? Do you wish more artists released more free material? Is this Logic's best release of 2023? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest project releases, as well as all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Inglorious Basterd Tracklist:

Still Pushin Free Music (Unmastered) started (2019 demo) I Choose You POWER 08.07 .2023 v3 rendezvous Mystery Door 105.7 (SKIT) Smooth Operator_Ref 06.06.19 Dark Place (demo) Starfield Glamorous_Ref 06.25.19 v2 Willl_Ref 06.25.19 v2 03_Raiders of the Lost Art (Madlib's Mix) a message from my younger self (06.16.2011) Tired In Malibu 02.01.2021 REF Super High Freestyle 08.07.2023 2 Feelin' My Self_Ref 06.08.19 2am on Tour (2018) Get High V3 (02.28.2015) Griptape feat. John Lindahl

