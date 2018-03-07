mixtape logic
- MixtapesLogic Shares Free Mixtape "Inglorious Basterd""First free mixtape in 10 years," Logic says on "Still Pushin."By Zachary Horvath
- Original ContentCan Logic Regain His Footing In Hip-Hop?As he preps a spiritual sequel to his debut album, we examine whether Logic can overcome the groundswell of disdain that hip-hop has expressed towards him since 2017.By Robert Blair
- MusicLogic Says He's Still A Hip-Hop "Outsider"Logic details how you can't "stand out and fit in" at the same time in a new interview.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLogic Reveals Badass "Bobby Tarantino 2" Album CoverLogic unveils the official "Bobby Tarantino 2" album cover. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLogic Announces "Bobby Tarantino 2" With Help From Rick & MortyLogic's "Bobby Tarantino 2" drops this Friday. By Mitch Findlay