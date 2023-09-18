Ice Spice Roasts Her Own Cooking After Scrambled Egg Recipe Goes Viral

Ice Spice doesn’t mind laughing at herself.

Ice Spice Roasts Her Own Cooking After Scrambled Egg Recipe Goes Viral

Ice Spice has quickly risen to the top of the hip-hop world after just a year in the game. Overall, she is a beloved artist who has come through with quite a few chart-topping hits. Moreover, she has been able to work with the likes of Nicki Minaj, which just goes to show how popular she is. At this point, she can do no wrong in the eyes of her fans. She even has her very own collaboration with Dunkin Donuts, which has proven to be a huge success. It's been great to watch her grow, and she continues to impress.

When it comes to younger artists in the game, it is assumed that you are going to be proficient as it pertains to social media. Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok are all tools at your disposal. Well, in a recent TikTok, Ice Spice decided to show her fans how to cook. Below, you can see she made some scrambled eggs. This included some tomatoes, spinach onions, cheese, and a bit of seasoning. However, not everyone was a fan of what the final product looked like.

Ice Spice Makes Some Eggs

One person took to Twitter and shared the TikTok, saying "ice spice making breakfast and it looks… interesting. well at least she’s eating her spinach." This subsequently led to a humorous reply from Ice Spice, who said "pls delete." Fans then took to the comments where they continued to make fun of the artist. One person even said: "got my stomach beatboxing." The artist clearly thought this was funny as she responded with a simple, "lmfaooooo."

It was yet another instance in which the "Deli" rapper has shown she is not afraid to make fun of herself. That can be extremely important as it pertains to cultivating a fanbase. She is someone who is relatable, and the fans adore that. Let us know what you think of her recipe, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

