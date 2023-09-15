Videos Of Ice Spice Performing During New York Fashion Week Emerge

Ice Spice has had a busy few weeks in the public eye. Earlier this week she was in attendance at the MTV Video Music Awards where she had a big night. She took home the fan-voted Best New Artist Award beating out other breakthrough stars like Peso Pluma and Renee Rapp. She was also seated next to Taylor Swift all night and found herself on camera often as the "Anti-Hero" singer took home awards all night. Even just a picture of the pair caught the rapper's attention when she made a tweet about her own body surprising her.

Last week, Ice Spice was in attendance at New York Fashion Week. Pictures made the rounds of the rapper hanging out with Kali Uchis and Coi Leray, though fans couldn't help but notice she wasn't paying Coi much attention. Turns out, she also got the chance to perform during the week's events. Earlier today videos of the rapper playing a show sponsored by Bose started making the rounds. In the clip she's sporting an adorable outfit. She paired white knee-high, socks with a matching pink crop top and skirt set. In the clips, she plays some of her biggest hits like "Deli" and "Munch." Watch all four of the videos below.

Ice Spice Looks Adorable Performing At Fashion Week

Ice Spice has a new collaboration with Dunkin Donuts that fans find absolutely hilarious. Earlier this week she shared an elaborate 80-Carat Dunkin Donuts chain that she had made for the collab with fans online. Just a few days later she teamed up with Ben Affleck for the next step in her promotional campaign. Affleck has appeared in numerous commercials for the company already.

Ice Spice cemented her breakthrough 2023 with the release of her Like... EP Deluxe Edition. One of the extra songs was "Deli" which has become her most recent Hot 100 hit in a year packed full of them. What do you think of the new videos of Ice Spice performing at New York Fashion Week? Let us know in the comment section below.

